AJ Styles scored a major victory this year when he defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle named The Phenomenal One and Ricochet as potential WrestleMania opponents.

Earlier this year, AJ Styles began feuding with Edge on the red brand. After WrestleMania 38, Styles continued his rivalry with the Rated R Superstar as he created The Judgment Day. Later, he ended his feud with the Ultimate Opportunist when Finn Balor became the leader of the stable.

Meanwhile, the One and Only lost the Intercontinental Championship to GUNTHER in June this year. Ricochet had a chance to recapture the IC title after he won the SmackDown World Cup earlier this month, but the former North American Champion failed to beat The Ring General again.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the 54-year-old veteran stated that if he ever return for one more match at WrestleMania, it would be against some wrestlers who can carry him, such as Styles and Ricochet:

"Oh, man. Well, I'm not that stupid," began Angle. "So I'm going to make sure it's a young guy because I'm a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Kurt Angle steps out of retirement as fans were disappointed in his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

AJ Styles and Ricochet once feuded on the red brand over the United States Championship

In 2019, AJ Styles slowly began turning heel after losing the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan and moving to the red brand. On WWE RAW, he reunited with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and became a bad guy on the brand.

Meanwhile, Ricochet made his move to the main roster after ending his tag team run with Aleister Black. After WrestleMania 35, he joined the red brand, where he defeated Samoa Joe to win the United States Championship.

In July 2019, he faced The Phenomenal One and lost the United States Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. However, One and Only got his rematch at SummerSlam.

The two faced each other at the Biggest Party of the Summer for the title. The match was regarded as one of the best matches of the night, where Styles reversed a West Coast Pop into a Styles Clash for the win.

