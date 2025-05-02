  • home icon
"This might be the worst thing," "We gotta bring back shame" - Fans stunned after AEW star Mercedes Mone launches new venture

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 02, 2025 18:40 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Mercedes Mone recently launched a new venture. Fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on it.

Mercedes Mone has established herself as one of the best female wrestlers in the world ever since she joined AEW. She quickly captured the TBS Championship, but that wasn't enough to satisfy her thirst. The CEO won a few more titles across various promotions, and she now has her eyes set on the AEW Women's World Championship. As her popularity continues to rise, she has decided to launch a new venture.

The former WWE star recently launched a new service where fans could pay $99.99 per month to text the TBS Champion. The membership offers fans exclusive one-on-one private chats with The CEO.

After the announcement of this new service, fans have taken to social media to troll the TBS Champion for launching such a service in the first place. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)
Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Mercedes Mone had been dreaming of facing Athena for a long time

Mercedes Mone faced Athena in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. The two women delivered a stellar match that was highly rated by fans and critics. It appears The CEO had been dreaming of this match for a while.

During a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, The TBS Champion recalled Sara Del Rey informing her that Athena had signed with WWE when she was also working with the company. Since that day, Mone had been dreaming of facing her, and it finally happened last month.

"I still remember the excitement when Sara Del Rey told me Athena had signed to NXT. I was eager to one day share the ring with her, and finally, that dream became a reality at this incredible event. Let me tell you, this match was one for the books! Athena is a powerhouse, and after stepping back from the curtain, all I could think was, wow!" wrote Mone. [H/T Mone Mag]
It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes Mone will be able to win the AEW Women's World Championship in the future.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
