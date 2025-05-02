"This might be the worst thing," "We gotta bring back shame" - Fans stunned after AEW star Mercedes Mone launches new venture

Mercedes Mone recently launched a new venture. Fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on it.

Ad

Mercedes Mone has established herself as one of the best female wrestlers in the world ever since she joined AEW. She quickly captured the TBS Championship, but that wasn't enough to satisfy her thirst. The CEO won a few more titles across various promotions, and she now has her eyes set on the AEW Women's World Championship. As her popularity continues to rise, she has decided to launch a new venture.

Ad

Trending

The former WWE star recently launched a new service where fans could pay $99.99 per month to text the TBS Champion. The membership offers fans exclusive one-on-one private chats with The CEO.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the announcement of this new service, fans have taken to social media to troll the TBS Champion for launching such a service in the first place. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Mercedes Mone had been dreaming of facing Athena for a long time

Mercedes Mone faced Athena in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. The two women delivered a stellar match that was highly rated by fans and critics. It appears The CEO had been dreaming of this match for a while.

Ad

During a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, The TBS Champion recalled Sara Del Rey informing her that Athena had signed with WWE when she was also working with the company. Since that day, Mone had been dreaming of facing her, and it finally happened last month.

"I still remember the excitement when Sara Del Rey told me Athena had signed to NXT. I was eager to one day share the ring with her, and finally, that dream became a reality at this incredible event. Let me tell you, this match was one for the books! Athena is a powerhouse, and after stepping back from the curtain, all I could think was, wow!" wrote Mone. [H/T Mone Mag]

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes Mone will be able to win the AEW Women's World Championship in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More