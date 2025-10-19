"This is murder" - Fans left stunned over gruesome spot involving Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream 2025

Fans at AEW WrestleDream 2025 chanted &quot;this is murder&quot; during a jaw-dropping spot featuring Darby Allin. The horrifying moment took place during the main event of the show.In the main event of AEW WrestleDream 2025, Darby Allin squared off against Jon Moxley in an 'I Quit' match. The bad blood between the two has been going on for more than a year now. Last month, Moxley and Darby faced each other in a coffin match where Moxley secured the win. However, the animosity between the two was far from over.The 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream featured some of the most barbaric and sadistic spots involving Darby and the Death Riders as expected. In a viral spot, Claudio Castagnoli threw Darby through the announce table all the way from inside the ring. Fans in the arena chanted &quot;This is murder&quot; during the spot as well.After a lot of gruesome spots, the ending of the match saw Jon Moxley uttering the words 'I Quit' after Sting surprisingly showed up to help his former tag team partner, Darby.Darby Allin on &quot;cancer&quot; getting cut from AEWDarby Allin recently referred to the former AEW stars who refused to lose as &quot;cancer.&quot; In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Darby said the cancer has been cut out of the company:&quot;The cancer got cut out. Just egotistical wrestlers that don’t want to lose… That’s the thing I was saying earlier–with wrestling, with climbing Mount Everest–it kept me so grounded and level-headed. And at the end of the day, this is all staged. It’s the greatest thing in the world, but it’s staged. So if you’re going to have an ego about that, get out of the f*cking sport,&quot; Allin said.Meanwhile, Darby has finally defeated Jon Moxley after months of animosity. Only time will tell what's next for the former TNT Champion.