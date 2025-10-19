  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Darby Allin
  • "This is murder" - Fans left stunned over gruesome spot involving Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream 2025

"This is murder" - Fans left stunned over gruesome spot involving Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 19, 2025 05:30 GMT
Darby Allin AEW
"This is murder" chants for Darby Allin (Source-AEW on X)

Fans at AEW WrestleDream 2025 chanted "this is murder" during a jaw-dropping spot featuring Darby Allin. The horrifying moment took place during the main event of the show.

Ad

In the main event of AEW WrestleDream 2025, Darby Allin squared off against Jon Moxley in an 'I Quit' match. The bad blood between the two has been going on for more than a year now. Last month, Moxley and Darby faced each other in a coffin match where Moxley secured the win. However, the animosity between the two was far from over.

The 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream featured some of the most barbaric and sadistic spots involving Darby and the Death Riders as expected. In a viral spot, Claudio Castagnoli threw Darby through the announce table all the way from inside the ring. Fans in the arena chanted "This is murder" during the spot as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

After a lot of gruesome spots, the ending of the match saw Jon Moxley uttering the words 'I Quit' after Sting surprisingly showed up to help his former tag team partner, Darby.

Darby Allin on "cancer" getting cut from AEW

Darby Allin recently referred to the former AEW stars who refused to lose as "cancer." In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Darby said the cancer has been cut out of the company:

Ad
"The cancer got cut out. Just egotistical wrestlers that don’t want to lose… That’s the thing I was saying earlier–with wrestling, with climbing Mount Everest–it kept me so grounded and level-headed. And at the end of the day, this is all staged. It’s the greatest thing in the world, but it’s staged. So if you’re going to have an ego about that, get out of the f*cking sport," Allin said.

Meanwhile, Darby has finally defeated Jon Moxley after months of animosity. Only time will tell what's next for the former TNT Champion.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications