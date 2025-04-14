"This needs to happen," "Coming back?" - Fans are convinced AEW has dropped a major hint at Wardlow's return

Wardlow has been absent from AEW TV for a long time. However, fans are convinced that the company has teased his return. Mr. Mayhem first appeared in Tony Khan's promotion in November 2019 and immediately aligned with MJF. During that time, he impressed fans and critics with his physical strength and athletic prowess.

However, things went downhill for the former TNT Champion after he broke free from Friedman. He then got involved with Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom. Wardlow even faced Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Big Business last year. However, he subsequently went on a hiatus, and it was later reported that he had suffered a knee injury. He has since fully healed but has yet to be seen on TV, leaving fans to wonder about his future.

In recent weeks, the word "Pinnacle" has been mentioned twice on AEW TV. The first mention was by MJF during a backstage segment with ''Hangman'' Adam Page, and the second mention was by Tony Schiavone. The Pinnacle was a group that was formed by The Salt of The Earth in March 2021. It also included Mr. Mayhem.

This led many fans to believe that this was AEW's way of hinting that the former TNT Champion was returning to TV soon. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fans' reactions. [Images from Drainmaker's X]

Matt Hardy wants to see Wardlow get pushed in 2025

Wardlow has proven himself to be a beast in the ring. He is agile and physically imposing inside the squared circle. However, he has still not been pushed by the Jacksonville-based promotion despite possessing all the traits needed to be a top star in the company.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the tag team legend said that he would like to see Mr. Mayhem get pushed in 2025, irrespective of whichever promotion he wrestled for.

"There's going to be a bunch of names, I'm sure... I would like to see Wardlow get a push. I would like to see Wardlow land in a promotion, and I'd like to see them push the s**t out of him. I'm not saying make him have a streak and go undefeated like Goldberg, but he has such charisma, he has such a look, and he is so talented, and he has such a good attitude. He has all the makeups of a big star, just someone needs to elevate him, and put him in a position to succeed," Matt Hardy said. [From 29:53 to 30:21]

It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old makes his return to AEW soon.

