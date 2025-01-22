Matt Hardy wants 37-year-old star to leave AEW - "Someone needs to elevate him"

AEW is often criticized for its creative process, especially for its booking of certain wrestlers who seem to be genuine stars. Matt Hardy spent time in AEW and saw the company operating up close. Tony Khan has been accused of dropping the ball with several talents over the years, and now he's hearing the same thing about a certain former champion, once again.

Wardlow has not wrestled since suffering a knee injury on March 13, 2024, during a referee's decision loss to then-World Champion Samoa Joe at AEW Dynamite Big Business. The 37-year-old joined All Elite Wrestling in late 2019 with five years of experience in the Indies and was quickly pushed. However, Wardlow has been the victim of start-stop creative pushes, and fans have consistently called on Khan to give the three-time TNT Champion a major World Championship reign.

Trending

According to Matt Hardy, Mr. Mayhem has everything it takes to be a big star in pro wrestling. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the current TNA World Tag Team Champion praised Wardlow and revealed what he hopes for the future. Matt was asked who he wanted to see pushed in 2025.

"There's going to be a bunch of names, I'm sure... I would like to see Wardlow get a push. I would like to see Wardlow land in a promotion, and I'd like to see them push the s**t out of him. I'm not saying make him have a streak and go undefeated like Goldberg, but he has such charisma, he has such a look, and he is so talented, and he has such a good attitude. He has all the makeups of a big star, just someone needs to elevate him, and put him in a position to succeed," Matt Hardy said. [From 29:53 to 30:21]

Wardlow has held the TNT Championship for a total of 198 days across his three reigns. He holds the spot for the second-longest combined reign, behind Darby Allin's 214 days over two reigns. He previously received a massive endorsement from another WWE Hall of Famer.

Updated lineup for tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will air live from Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, TN, featuring fallout from Maximum Carnage and build to Grand Slam: Australia. Below is the updated lineup:

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will face-off

Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

Cope vs. PAC

Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

World Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Expand Tweet

The Rock 'n' Roll Express will be at tonight's Dynamite in Knoxville. The WWE Hall of Famers recently returned to All Elite television and will be doing a pre-show meet and greet tonight at the arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback