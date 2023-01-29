"This one hit me so hard" - Former AEW star on Jay Briscoe's tragic passing (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Frankie Kazarian recently reflected on the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe.

The Briscoe Brothers have shared the ring with numerous top tag teams. One such team that they have faced on numerous occasions is the duo of Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. The Briscoes made their name with Ring of Honor and won the tag team titles 13 times.

Jay Briscoe's untimely passing has elicited a lot of emotions and thoughts from the world of pro wrestling. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling during an exclusive interview, Frankie Kazarian also commented on the two-time ROH Champion's passing.

Kazarian described the tough time he has had to go through following Jay's passing away.

"I can only echo what the world is saying but I mean, when I found out, I was shocked. I was sick to my stomach, I was numb, I couldn't sleep for a couple of days. It still doesn't feel real to me, you know, it's sinking in," said Frankie Kazarian.

The IMPACT Wrestling star further stated that the tragedy hit him hard.

"You know, we have these tragedies in wrestling all the time and we all deal with loss, we all go through loss a lot. But, this one hit me so hard, talk about tragedy it clicks all the boxes. I mean, young, top of his game, a family man. It's just everything about it just makes me ill and yeah, I'm still dealing with it. I haven't really processed it," added Frankie Kazarian. [1:57-2:39]

Watch Frankie Kazarian's conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

Frankie Kazarian recalled his memories with Jay Briscoe

In continuation of the same conversation, Frankie Kazarian recalled his memories with Jay Briscoe at wrestling shows in California.

He further paid tribute to Jay by reflecting on the type of man he was.

"You know, all I can say is, I hope the world knows what type of man Jay was, the type of family man he was. You know, I can picture him rolling around in the ring with my son when we have shows that were close to California and he would be there, goofing off, acting like a kid," said Frankie Kazarian. [2:40-3:00]

Following Jay Briscoe's passing away, his brother, Mark Briscoe, was finally able to appear on national television for AEW. He successfully competed in the main event of Dynamite against Jay Lethal.

