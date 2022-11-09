WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his honest thoughts on Chris Jericho's latest match in AEW.

Last week on Dynamite, Colt Cabana returned to television to accept Jericho's open challenge for the Ring of Honor World Championship. The Dark Order associate, however, was unsuccessful in his bid as The Ocho hit the Code Breaker.

During an episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker thought Jericho's match-up with Cabana was hard to watch. While he admitted that The Ocho did his best, things went beyond his control.

The WWE Hall of Famer suggested that the Chicago, Illinois native's ring rust might be a factor, adding to the world title bout being somewhat sloppy.

"This is the one Jericho couldn't save, let's just say that. He [Jericho] tried his best, he did a hell of a job. It was hard... I think the ring rust, the nerves, you know what I mean? Everything just got all jumbled up," Booker said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Prior to his return last week, Cabana's last televised singles match came on the Thanksgiving Dynamite special episode on November 24, 2021. He lost to Bryan Danielson on that occasion.

WWE legend Booker T focused on one aspect during the Chris Jericho-Colt Cabana match on AEW Dynamite

As the discussion progressed on the same episode, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T cited a specific situation where Chris Jericho and Colt Cabana both went outside awkwardly.

"It was one spot where, man, it was a really, really bad spill where Colt Cabana went to do something off the top rope with Chris Jericho on his shoulders, and both went spilling to the outside to the floor," Booker detailed. "Bang, hard way. Yeah, it was a little crazy. Cabana was laying everything out on the line, man." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Cabana was part of Punk's tirade during the post-All Out media scrum on September 4. His return last Wednesday seemingly served as a sign that his former friend CM Punk could be on his way out of AEW following the "Brawl Out" after the conference.

Still, it will be interesting to see if The Dark Order associate will be featured in the programming more often or if his surprise appearance was just a one-time thing.

What are your thoughts on the Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jerico ROH World Title match on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

