Backstage rumors on returning AEW star's future on promotion amidst talk of CM Punk contract buyout

CM Punk's post-All Out rant has seemingly set many things in motion within AEW. With Colt Cabana returning to Dynamite this week, fans have speculated that The Voice of the Voiceless is done wrestling. However, a recent report has suggested that Cabana's appearance had nothing to do with Punk.

The Straight Edge star and Cabana have a deep and long history that spans back as far back as their days in Ring of Honor. Together, the two formed The Second City Saints alongside the recently released Ace Steel. They even held the ROH World Tag Team Championships together.

According to a report from PWInsider, Colt's Dynamite appearance was simply to add another name to Chris Jericho's growing list of ROH challengers.

"We are told that Colt Cabana's appearance last night was currently planned as a one-off appearance and he remains on the Ring of Honor roster. The moment was not about Cabana returning to AEW as a regular, but Chris Jericho beating another ROH name. If you are asking if this was done to tweak CM Punk, no one's ever going to admit that." [H/T: PWInsider]

Colt Cabana's AEW appearance caused a storm online, and other wrestling personalities even took the opportunity to chime in. Former WCW superstar Missy Hyatt recently took to social media to share an image of herself and Cabana as she took a clear shot at CM Punk.

Tony Khan name-dropped CM Punk while on a podcast

While rumors have been rampant about Punk's future with AEW, the promotion has made a point of refraining from mentioning or showing the star since the weekend of All Out.

This initially extended to The Elite, but in recent weeks the stars have been shown and mentioned on-screen through promo vignettes.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan name-dropped CM Punk while he was listing some of the greatest ROH World Champions to date.

“We’ve demonstrated the great history of the [Ring of Honor] Championship. There have been a lot of great Ring of Honor champions. Some of the great former champions, include: AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Claudio Castagnoli, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and many others."

While this is not an official indication of Punk's status, could Tony Khan's lack of reluctance when mentioning the star allude to a more positive outlook? Only time will tell, but right now, it seems that AEW remains awfully tight-lipped on the situation.

