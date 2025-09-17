"This is your opportunity" - Tony Khan urged to make huge decision with AEW after WWE announces WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia

WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 43 will be going to Saudi Arabia. This will be the first time the Showcase of the Immortals will be held outside of the United States or Canada. Reports claim that the company will bring back many legends, and the show will be stacked with marquee matches.

The top two American wrestling promotions have been in a war for the past few months. AEW President Tony Khan has been trying his best to survive WWE's counter-programming. Despite constant pushback, AEW has managed to stand firm. However, with the company going outside for its top show, it might be a blessing in disguise for AEW.

While speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray claimed that Tony Khan can counter-program WrestleMania 43.

"This is your opportunity to put on an event for the United States where [you say], 'Okay, wrestling fans, if they want to take their show all the way over there, fine. Here is what we're doing.' This would be a great opportunity for AEW to counter-program the biggest show on WWE's calendar. And since the perception is the WWE is being greedy and they're going after all the money, this is all about money, this decision to go to Saudi. What's the opposite of going after the money and only being about money? The opposite is free," he said. [H/T - Wrestling INC.]

Booker T warns AEW about WWE WrestleMania 43

WrestleMania 43 is already being advertised as one of the top events in history. Many are wondering if Tony Khan will try to counter-program the show, similar to the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that AEW shouldn't even consider counter-programming the 2027 extravaganza, as it would only hurt the Jacksonville-based company.

"I wouldn't even want to venture into doing something like that. Me personally. Just because I wouldn't want to take that risk of losing and looking a certain way just because I was trying to do something because of... that's just me. You might be shooting yourself in the foot," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan takes advantage of the situation in 2027.

