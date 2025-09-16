"You might be shooting yourself in the foot" - AEW urgently advised not to counter WWE and WrestleMania 43 by Booker T

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 16, 2025 02:17 GMT
Booker T is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image Credits: WWE's X handle]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T warned AEW not to compete with WrestleMania 43. The sports entertainment juggernaut has declared war against the Jacksonville-based promotion for the past few months. After scheduling special NXT events to go head-to-head with the rival promotion's pay-per-views, WWE will be presenting Wrestlepalooza against All Out on September 20.

Recently, WWE announced that the company will be heading to Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania 43. This will be the first time the Stamford-based promotion will be taking The Showcase of the Immortals outside the United States or Canada. Reports say that huge matches will be featured at 'Mania 43, and some top stars might also come out of retirement for the event.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that the Jacksonville-based promotion shouldn't think of counter-programming WWE at WrestleMania 43.

"I wouldn't even want to venture into doing something like that. Me personally. Just because I wouldn't want to take that risk of losing and looking a certain way just because I was trying to do something because of... that's just me. You might be shooting yourself in the foot," he said. [H/T - WrestleTalk's X]
AEW President Tony Khan discusses WWE counter-programming them

Despite being opposed, Tony Khan has been doing his best to put on a good show for the fans. He was recently asked about WWE's counterprogramming.

While speaking on the Forbidden Door media call, Tony said that he is focused on delivering a good show for the fans.

“The most important thing for us to do is talk about AEW and work hard on AEW. We're focused on us, and trying our best to be the best. We have the best wrestlers. This year, we have the best TV shows. The best PPVs, and the best fans," he said.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top on September 20 when Wrestlepalooza and All Out collide.

Tejas Pagare

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
