Triple H announces that WWE will make history at WrestleMania 43

WWE made a major announcement ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The promotion is on the road to Wrestlepalooza on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Joe Tessitore introduced Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, Logan Paul, Triple H, and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to the stage. The CCO spoke about the history of WrestleMania and noted that it was one of the greatest sports franchises that the world has ever seen.

The Game promoted that WrestleMania would be returning to Las Vegas next year and noted that the promotion was in the eighth year of their partnership with Saudi Arabia. He welcomed Turki Al-Sheikh to the stage and then announced that WrestleMania 43 would not be held in the United States or Canada in 2027.

"We've already announced that the Royal Rumble is heading to Riyadh on January 31, 2026. And today, we announce something that takes this partnership to a new level. So on behalf of His Excellency, on behalf of Nick Khan, WWE President, who was the driving force of this deal, I'd like to announce that for the first time ever, WrestleMania will be held outside of the United States and Canada," he said.

Triple H then announced that WrestleMania 43 would be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"In 2027, we are proud to announce that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season. History will undoubtedly be made again," he added.

You can check out Triple H's announcement in the video below:

The news of WWE's plan to have WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia was accidentally leaked earlier this week, but today's press conference has made it official. Only time will tell if any WWE legends will return to the ring at WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the source along with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

