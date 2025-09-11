3 Reasons why WWE WrestleMania 43 is reportedly headed to Saudi Arabia 

WWE is currently riding a huge wave of success, hosting multiple international PLEs and generating massive reactions from fans. Recently, a major news regarding the future WrestleMania was mistakenly leaked. According to PWInsider and an Arabic press release, WrestleMania 43 is reportedly scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. Additionally, Saudi advisor Turki Al-Sheikh revealed the news in a Snapchat video that has since been deleted. The report confirms that the information is indeed real.Therefore, if everything is true, WrestleMania 43 will be the first-ever international WrestleMania in the last four decades of the history of the PLE. The UK was among the pitches to conduct the first international 'Mania.In this article, we look at three reasons WrestleMania 43 is reportedly headed to Saudi Arabia.#3. To outbid everyoneSaudi Arabia has been capitalizing on entertainment entities for a long time, especially in sports. World Wrestling Entertainment has been partnering with Saudi Arabia for years, and the bond is getting stronger, now with TKO as the new parent company of the Stamford-based promotion. WWE is all set to host the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, and they may have also outbid every other country for hosting the first-ever international WrestleMania.#2. Saudi Arabia wants WWE legendSaudi fans have always been more passionate about the legends, as we've seen multiple icons compete on Saudi cards, such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others.That said, fans also want The Rock competing in their land, and having WrestleMania 43 there would be the perfect way to get The Final Boss involved. This could lead to the dream match between Roman Reigns and The People's Champion.#1. Red-hot crowdThe crowd in Saudi Arabia has always been invested in WWE's product, and every time the Stamford-based promotion visits, it always receives a great response and a red-hot crowd.The Saudi authorities might have recognized the potential of World Wrestling Entertainment, which could have led them to bring WWE on board to host 'Mania at their home ground.