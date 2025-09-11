  • home icon
  3 Reasons why WWE WrestleMania 43 is reportedly headed to Saudi Arabia 

3 Reasons why WWE WrestleMania 43 is reportedly headed to Saudi Arabia 

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 11, 2025 02:49 GMT
Major update about WWE WrestleMania 43! (Credits: WWE.com)

WWE is currently riding a huge wave of success, hosting multiple international PLEs and generating massive reactions from fans. Recently, a major news regarding the future WrestleMania was mistakenly leaked.

According to PWInsider and an Arabic press release, WrestleMania 43 is reportedly scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. Additionally, Saudi advisor Turki Al-Sheikh revealed the news in a Snapchat video that has since been deleted. The report confirms that the information is indeed real.

Therefore, if everything is true, WrestleMania 43 will be the first-ever international WrestleMania in the last four decades of the history of the PLE. The UK was among the pitches to conduct the first international 'Mania.

In this article, we look at three reasons WrestleMania 43 is reportedly headed to Saudi Arabia.

#3. To outbid everyone

Saudi Arabia has been capitalizing on entertainment entities for a long time, especially in sports. World Wrestling Entertainment has been partnering with Saudi Arabia for years, and the bond is getting stronger, now with TKO as the new parent company of the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE is all set to host the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, and they may have also outbid every other country for hosting the first-ever international WrestleMania.

#2. Saudi Arabia wants WWE legend

Saudi fans have always been more passionate about the legends, as we've seen multiple icons compete on Saudi cards, such as The Undertaker, Goldberg, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others.

That said, fans also want The Rock competing in their land, and having WrestleMania 43 there would be the perfect way to get The Final Boss involved. This could lead to the dream match between Roman Reigns and The People's Champion.

#1. Red-hot crowd

The crowd in Saudi Arabia has always been invested in WWE's product, and every time the Stamford-based promotion visits, it always receives a great response and a red-hot crowd.

The Saudi authorities might have recognized the potential of World Wrestling Entertainment, which could have led them to bring WWE on board to host 'Mania at their home ground.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
