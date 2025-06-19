“This isn't over”- Ricochet sends a warning message to former WWE star following AEW Grand Slam

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet sent out a warning to an ex-WWE star following what happened at Arena Mexico. The two were part of a big match at the AEW Grand Slam Mexico event.
Former WWE star Lio Rush received a warning from Ricochet. At AEW Grand Slam Mexico this past Wednesday, a four-way match for 4 Million Pesos took place between Ricochet, Lio Rush, Hologram, and Mascara Dorada. As expected, the bout was filled with many cool high-flying spots, with all the participants showcasing their abilities.
At the end of an entertaining encounter, Ricochet got stuck on the top rope due to an exchange between Lio Rush and Hologram. Hologram capitalized on the situation and registered the win by pinning Lio Rush with his finisher. The Future of Flight was not pleased with his loss on the show.
In an exclusive backstage promo after the event, Ricochet poured his frustration on Renee Paquette and claimed that he had the match won. The former Intercontinental Champion also warned Lio Rush and Hologram that it's not over between them.
"I had the match won, I was going to be the winner until Lio Rush and Hologram ruined everything. So you two, I want you to listen up very closely because Ricochet will not stop until justice is served. So you two, you better be on the lookout because I am coming for you, this isn't over." [From 0:14 - 0:37]
Former WWE Superstar on his upcoming match in CMLL
Former WWE Superstar Ricochet has been announced for a match against CMLL star Volador Jr. at the FantasticaMania Mexico event on June 20.
Speaking on WFAA recently, Ricochet opened up on his match at CMLL FantasticaMania while also reflecting on wrestling in Mexico.
"I'm doing some CMLL stuff here coming soon. I got a match with Volador Jr. that just got announced. Always a good time when you go down to Mexico. It's always a blast, especially now that I'm rudo, they would say."
The Future of Flight also shed light on wrestling in Mexico, Japan, Canada, and Europe in the future. Only time will tell what's next for him.
If you take quotes from the first half of the article, credit AEW on X and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.