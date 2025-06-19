“This isn't over”- Ricochet sends a warning message to former WWE star following AEW Grand Slam

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet sent out a warning to an ex-WWE star following what happened at Arena Mexico. The two were part of a big match at the AEW Grand Slam Mexico event.

Ad

Former WWE star Lio Rush received a warning from Ricochet. At AEW Grand Slam Mexico this past Wednesday, a four-way match for 4 Million Pesos took place between Ricochet, Lio Rush, Hologram, and Mascara Dorada. As expected, the bout was filled with many cool high-flying spots, with all the participants showcasing their abilities.

At the end of an entertaining encounter, Ricochet got stuck on the top rope due to an exchange between Lio Rush and Hologram. Hologram capitalized on the situation and registered the win by pinning Lio Rush with his finisher. The Future of Flight was not pleased with his loss on the show.

Ad

Trending

In an exclusive backstage promo after the event, Ricochet poured his frustration on Renee Paquette and claimed that he had the match won. The former Intercontinental Champion also warned Lio Rush and Hologram that it's not over between them.

"I had the match won, I was going to be the winner until Lio Rush and Hologram ruined everything. So you two, I want you to listen up very closely because Ricochet will not stop until justice is served. So you two, you better be on the lookout because I am coming for you, this isn't over." [From 0:14 - 0:37]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE Superstar on his upcoming match in CMLL

Former WWE Superstar Ricochet has been announced for a match against CMLL star Volador Jr. at the FantasticaMania Mexico event on June 20.

Speaking on WFAA recently, Ricochet opened up on his match at CMLL FantasticaMania while also reflecting on wrestling in Mexico.

"I'm doing some CMLL stuff here coming soon. I got a match with Volador Jr. that just got announced. Always a good time when you go down to Mexico. It's always a blast, especially now that I'm rudo, they would say."

Ad

Ad

The Future of Flight also shed light on wrestling in Mexico, Japan, Canada, and Europe in the future. Only time will tell what's next for him.

If you take quotes from the first half of the article, credit AEW on X and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More