"This is pathetic" - Fans left stunned over AEW selling less than 2k seats for upcoming show

Fans have expressed their disappointment with AEW in response to the company having sold less than 2,000 tickets for its upcoming show.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite, to be held on January 24, will emanate from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. A post shared by WrestleTix on their official X handle has revealed that a little over 1,700 tickets have been distributed for the show against the current setup of 2,535 seats.

The post also shares additional details regarding ticket sales achieved by the promotion in its previous appearance at the venue on July 13, 2022. The show had sold around 3,700 tickets. Furthermore, the tweet mentioned a number of seats being dropped off in various sections for the forthcoming January 24 episode.

Fans on X voiced their observations regarding the disheartening news in recent ticket sales.

Other users offered their opinions regarding the subject, with many arguing that the lack of adequate promotion and advertising is responsible for the low ticket purchases. Some even attributed it to AEW organizing its shows in towns where WWE had held shows recently, placing the blame on President Tony Khan.

Despite lacking a massive crowd, the card for Dynamite on January 24 is stacked, with a number of blockbuster matches already scheduled for it, including Swerve Strickland taking on Jeff Hardy, Hangman Adam Page battling Penta El Zero M, and Adam Copeland taking on Minoru Suzuki.

Former WWE star shared a three-word message ahead of match against Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar has delivered a message to Jeff Hardy ahead of facing the latter on AEW Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland has been steadily gaining popularity as one of the top stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former NXT North American Champion is set to face Jeff Hardy on the January 24 episode of Dynamite. Strickland recently took to X and shared a three-word message for the Charismatic Enigma.

"'I'm ur idol,'" he tweeted.

Hardy was defeated by Darby Allin on the January 19 episode of Rampage. He has also set his sights on the trios division along with his brother Matt Hardy and their new partner, Mark Briscoe. The Brethren, as the team is now called, defeated the Butcher & the Blade and Kip Sabian on the first Rampage of 2024.

Swerve Strickland confronted AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on the Homecoming 2024 edition of Dynamite and vowed to take the title from the Samoan Submission Machine. He may be disrupted in his goal, however, by his arch-rival Hangman Adam Page, a former world champion himself, who also declared his intention to reclaim the belt from Joe.

Will Swerve Strickland keep his momentum going against Jeff Hardy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

