"This is why some people shouldn't tweet" - Former WWE Superstar shuts down fan for questioning reason behind retirement

Amid the storm of excitement and controversy surrounding the release of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' new documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, the former TNT Champion's wife is dealing with some controversy of her own.

Brandi Rhodes recently revealed during a conversation with Chris Van Vliet that she had retired from in-ring competition. The former WWE and AEW star is focusing on building her fitness business and wants to make sure she has time for her young daughter at home.

However, some fans have been critical of Brandi, with one even suggesting that WWE wouldn't hire her even if she wasn't retired. Brandi clapped back at the fan on Twitter, reminding everyone that she wrestled for the Stamford-based company long before her controversial run in AEW.

"I appeared on WWE TV for many good years. Long before AEW was a concept. This is why some people shouldn't tweet. At all," wrote Brandi.

Brandi Rhodes broke her silence regarding WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' contract expiring with AEW

Brandi may not have followed her husband Cody when he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year, but she was present during the period when The American Nightmare was working in All Elite Wrestling without a contract.

In January of last year, the former AEW EVP was in the midst of his third reign with the TNT Championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion when he made the shocking declaration that he was working without a contract. After the man who had arguably been the face of the company departed for greener pastures, many fans wondered about the details of his final saga in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the recently-released documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes opened up about Cody's contract situation preceding his departure from Tony Khan's company:

“You know, people were asking online: ‘Is Cody’s contract up?’ Yeah, it is. It was. That’s all stuff that is public information, that’s being shared. So if the contracts are not being renewed on time, we’re rocking foundation.”

The former Chief Branding Officer of AEW further expressed her confusion over the issue:

“It’s just odd to me to play with that kind of fire in an industry that’s competitive. I mean, you could attract people who don’t know that and things can happen,” Brandi continued.

Ultimately, Cody and AEW couldn't get a deal worked out, and while the details surrounding The American Nightmare's departure remain shrouded in mystery, both parties have moved forward and found success.

