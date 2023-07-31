Former WWE Superstar opens up about why she retired from the business

There are many possible scenarios in which a WWE Superstar will hang it up and retire from in-ring competition. For Brandi Rhodes, there are multiple reasons why she chose retirement despite her relatively young age of 40.

Rhodes confirmed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet that she has retired from in-ring competition. She stated that she is focused on other things and is satisfied with how her career ended.

Brandi got her start in 2011 as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer named Eden Stiles. She left WWE in 2016 after her husband Cody Rhodes was released from his contract. They were together on the independent circuit, in AEW, and when Cody returned to WWE last year.

Fans had so many questions about Brandi's decision to retire, and she further explained why on Twitter. She cited being a full-time mother to Liberty and her health and wellness business as the reasons for ending her in-ring career.

"After I had Libby, it wasn't worth it to put time and space between us for any bs in front of or behind the curtain. She's my purpose. I'm building this fitness and wellness entity around her. I can be the boss, enhance others' lives, and still be there to tuck her in each night."

Brandi Rhodes' last televised match was on AEW Dark back in January 2022. She returned to the WWE ring at an in-house NXT live event last August, per PW Insider.

Brandi Rhodes encouraged her husband to wrestle with torn pec at WWE Hell in a Cell last year

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brandi Rhodes revealed that she was the one who encouraged Cody Rhodes to wrestle with a torn pec. Cody defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match despite a huge purple bruise across his chest due to the injury.

"I was that person that wanted him to," Brandi said. "And I did check with Doc Amann, to make sure that I was giving sound advice because I was like, 'Well, if nothing really worse can come of the situation, if you feel okay with it, then I'm giving my blessing too.' ... People bought tickets for the show, to see the main event with Cody and Seth." ( h/t Inside The Ropes)

Brandi and Cody Rhodes have been married since 2013. They have one daughter together named Liberty Iris, born on June 18, 2021.

