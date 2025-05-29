  • home icon
  "This would be the perfect pairing for Ricochet"- Fans go berserk after 332 lb AEW star opens up about in-ring return

“This would be the perfect pairing for Ricochet”- Fans go berserk after 332 lb AEW star opens up about in-ring return

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 29, 2025 12:10 GMT
Ricochet AEW
Ricochet! [Image via Ricochet's X]

An AEW star recently hinted at an in-ring return amid a lengthy absence. Fans on social media have pitched multiple creative ideas for the star, including an unlikely pairing with Ricochet.

Keith Lee recently opened up about his possible in-ring return. The Limitless One has been away from in-ring action since December 2023. Keith has missed more than a year of his wrestling career due to undisclosed health issues. However, Lee provided a positive update recently.

Reacting to a fan on X, the 332-pound star revealed that he was doing well and was confident that his time for an in-ring return would come. Fans are over the moon after Lee's statement regarding his potential return.

A user pitched the idea of Keith Lee possibly getting paired with Ricochet upon his return. Furthermore, multiple fans pitched different creative ideas for Lee.

A fan pitched the idea of the 40-year-old reuniting with Swerve Strickland, while another fan hoped to see him in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2025.

Fans on X pitched multiple ideas for Keith Lee&#039;s potential return to AEW television. [Images via Fightful&#039;s X]
Fans on X pitched multiple ideas for Keith Lee's potential return to AEW television. [Images via Fightful's X]

Ricochet wants to form a stable in AEW

Ricochet has been doing some of the best character work of his career in AEW as a heel for months. After his win over Mark Briscoe in a Stretcher Match at Double or Nothing 2025, The Future of Flight teased forming his own faction on last night's Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar namedropped top AEW factions like The Death Riders, The Don Callis Family, The Opps, and The Hurt Syndicate, saying he needed a group as well. The 36-year-old then vowed to form a perfect crew sooner rather than later.

Only time will tell who will join The One and Only's potential new heel faction in the coming weeks.

Edited by Yash Mittal
