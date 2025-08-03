"This is ridiculous!" "Show up in AEW as Ron Moxley" - Fans erupt after Triple H buries major WWE Superstar at SummerSlam

A popular WWE Superstar has suffered a tough loss tonight at SummerSlam. Fans have reacted to this, expressing disappointment at the way he was being booked, and have begun to speculate on his future following tonight's PLE.Karrion Kross faced Sami Zayn earlier tonight. The crowd enjoyed seeing the former NXT Champion finally get the spotlight in a match at one of the company's biggest events of the year. However, to their disappointment, Zayn connected with a Helluva kick to get the win.This may have been the classic case of good beating evil, but it seems most fans had hoped Kross would come out on top. However, it seems Triple H buried the star at the end. It seems Karrion had also hinted at his departure, as he bid farewell to the crowd post-match. Several fans sent in their reactions after the match result. Many claim that following tonight, Karrion Kross should leave WWE and head to AEW instead. They mentioned that he might be a better fit for a different promotion. One fan even joked about him rebranding to something similar to Jon Moxley.Fans react to Kross' loss on X.Recent reports have suggested that despite his and his wife Scarlett's contracts coming up in August, there has been little to no movement to that end. It is still unclear whether WWE plans to re-sign him.