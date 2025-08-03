  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • "This is ridiculous!" "Show up in AEW as Ron Moxley" - Fans erupt after Triple H buries major WWE Superstar at SummerSlam

"This is ridiculous!" "Show up in AEW as Ron Moxley" - Fans erupt after Triple H buries major WWE Superstar at SummerSlam

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:46 GMT
Triple H (left) is the Chief Content Officer of WWE and Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [photos: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]
Triple H (left) is the Chief Content Officer of WWE and Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [photos: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]

A popular WWE Superstar has suffered a tough loss tonight at SummerSlam. Fans have reacted to this, expressing disappointment at the way he was being booked, and have begun to speculate on his future following tonight's PLE.

Ad

Karrion Kross faced Sami Zayn earlier tonight. The crowd enjoyed seeing the former NXT Champion finally get the spotlight in a match at one of the company's biggest events of the year. However, to their disappointment, Zayn connected with a Helluva kick to get the win.

This may have been the classic case of good beating evil, but it seems most fans had hoped Kross would come out on top. However, it seems Triple H buried the star at the end. It seems Karrion had also hinted at his departure, as he bid farewell to the crowd post-match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Several fans sent in their reactions after the match result. Many claim that following tonight, Karrion Kross should leave WWE and head to AEW instead. They mentioned that he might be a better fit for a different promotion. One fan even joked about him rebranding to something similar to Jon Moxley.

Fans react to Kross&#039; loss on X.
Fans react to Kross' loss on X.

Recent reports have suggested that despite his and his wife Scarlett's contracts coming up in August, there has been little to no movement to that end. It is still unclear whether WWE plans to re-sign him.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications