  • AEW
  "This sell out is still crying years later" - Fans go berserk after CM Punk seemingly makes a remark against AEW

"This sell out is still crying years later" - Fans go berserk after CM Punk seemingly makes a remark against AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 18, 2025 11:26 GMT
CM Punk didn
CM Punk didn't leave AEW on good terms [Image Credits: WWE.com and AEW's YouTube]

WWE star CM Punk is currently enjoying his time in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. He is set to be featured in a high-stakes contest at WrestlePalooza. While promoting the premium live event, he shed light on his AEW run and the issues he had.

The Voice of the Voiceless had issues with many AEW stars. One time, an issue was brought up on TV. Hangman Page went off script and disrespected CM Punk on live TV a few years ago. As a result, the tension between the Elite and him rose, and they had a brawl backstage. Punk continued to have heat with other stars and was eventually fired after attacking Jack Perry.

While speaking in a recent interview, the former World Heavyweight Champion talked about the past and possibly discussed his feud with the Cowboy. He stated how trust is important in the pro wrestling industry.

Fans mocked the former AEW World Champion for his comments, as they believe he was the one to initiate issues there.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Meanwhile, Punk will be teaming up with his wife, AJ Lee, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday.

CM Punk talks about how his WWE return happened

The Voice of the Voiceless was fired by Tony Khan after All In 2023. After just a couple of months, he was signed by WWE.

While speaking on the Masked Man Show, CM Punk revealed that WWE CCO Triple H took extra efforts to sign him, which impressed the Second City Saint.

"I had a conversation with Triple H on Thanksgiving. Immediately, I was like, 'This dude is taking time away from his daughters and wife and turkey to talk to me.' It's not a thing where they need this big superstar. They didn't need to sign me. They were doing fine. I just think he, in a way, recognized that this is the right thing to do," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Hangman Page responds to Punk's comments.

Tejas Pagare

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
