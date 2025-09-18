CM Punk seemingly takes a shot at AEW: “The business is built on trust”

The former WWE and AEW World Champion, CM Punk fired subtle shots at Tony Khan's promotion. The Second City Saint also opened up about working with people he doesn't like.CM Punk had a memorable run in AEW from 2021 to his termination from the company in 2023 after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. He also had alleged problems with The Elite members that led to the infamous brawl out incident after his meltdown at the All Out 2022 media scrum.Speaking on ESPN's Pardon My Take, Punk reflected on working with the guys that he doesn't like. The Second City Saint also mentioned trust and being double-crossed, possibly citing his feud with Hangman Adam Page in AEW, where Hangman allegedly went off script during their promo segment:“If you’re a true professional, you don’t have to even remotely like the guy you work with. The business is built on trust. If somebody is going to try and double-cross me, that’s a whole different problem, but I work with professionals who aren’t going to do that because I think they do realize, if they do that, there’s going to be some sort of a problem. I’m not going out to dinner with these guys. Some of them don’t like me. Some of them, I don’t care for. That’s the magic and the line we get to weave in and out,” Punk said. [H/T PardonMyTake]WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINK“If you’re a true professional, you don’t have to even remotely like the guy you work with. The business is built on trust. If somebody is going to try and double-cross me, that’s a whole different problem, but I work with professionals who aren’t going to do that because ICM Punk is set for a blockbuster mixed tag matchCM Punk has been in a feud with Seth Rollins since the start of this year, and even before that. At the Clash in Paris PLE, Becky Lynch also joined Rollins by costing Punk the World Heavyweight title. Therefore, the Second City Saint needed his wife, AJ Lee's help, who returned a few weeks back to deal with Becky.This Saturday at the Wrestlepalooza PLE, CM Punk will team with his wife, AJ Lee to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team encounter.It will be interesting to see what transpires in the mixed tag match this Saturday.