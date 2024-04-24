"This is a signing Tony Khan needs to pursue!" - Fans erupt after WWE shockingly releases popular 30-year-old star

Following several major releases over the past week, another WWE Superstar was released earlier today. Fans have reacted to the news and whether he could sign with AEW afterward. This would be Trevor Lee (FKA Cameron Grimes).

Grimes has been with WWE since 2019, spending most of his tenure in NXT. During his time with the brand, he has gotten the chance to become North American Champion and has feuded with several big names. He eventually made his way to the main roster but had no memorable run.

Earlier today, Cameron Grimes himself announced it via a two-minute video message. In it, he revealed that he had just gotten off a phone call with WWE and found out about his release.

He then thanked everyone who made his run with them memorable as he looked toward the future.

Fans believed AEW should pursue him and that he would be a great fit for the promotion. One fan even imagined him worthy of being in several title pictures.

"AEW needs to sign Trevor Lee. Slot him right into the TNT or International Title division," one fan claimed.

"Immediately," one fan commented.

"NEEED Trevor Lee in AEW EXPEDITIOUSLY," another fan mentioned.

Other fans thought the same and wanted Tony Khan to pursue him. They would have to wait a minimum of 90 days, as most superstars have a three-month non-compete clause on their contracts. Another fan suggested aligning with Bullet Club Gold, as he could fit perfectly with Juice Robinson.

"Most definitely aew/roh bond," a fan believed.

"This is a signing @TonyKhan needs to pursue! So much potential and never fully pushed after his great NXT start," a fan replied.

"He will be the fit for BCG easily and would be a great tag partner for Juice Robinson," one fan suggested.

Former WWE rival sends message to Cameron Grimes

There has been an outburst of support across the industry for the recent releases. In the case of Cameron Grimes, he got this from one of the men he feuded with during his time in NXT, Damian Priest.

On Twitter, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion sent out support for Grimes and claimed that he would achieve success no matter what happened next:

"We love ya, man! You're a good guy, and your story will be one of success. Too good for it not to be. Head up!" wrote Priest.

At this point, fans will have to wait for where Trevor Lee could land next, but seeing his work in his time with the industry, there will be some potential talks in the works.

