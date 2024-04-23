"We love ya man" - The Judgment Day member sends a message to released WWE Superstar

World Heavyweight Champion Damien Priest took to his Twitter/X account on Monday (April 23) to send a heartfelt message to a recently released WWE Superstar. With WWE entering a new era, Triple H has made some major changes within the company. However, The Game has also made a few tough decisions, which include releasing a handful of superstars, the latest being Cameron Grimes.

Grimes has joined the likes of Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sangha, and Xia Li among the many names released by the Stamford-based company. The 30-year-old signed with the company in 2019 and claimed the NXT North American Championship during his stint on the developmental brand. He even held the Million Dollar Championship for a brief period.

The former NXT North American Champion posted a heartbreaking video on his Twitter/X account following his release. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest reacted to the same with a heartfelt message.

"We love ya, man! You're a good guy, and your story will be one of success. Too good for it not to be. Head up!" wrote Priest.

Cameron Grimes had a successful run on WWE NXT

In 2021-22, Cameron Grimes adapted the "richest man in NXT" gimmick. This led to a feud with WWE Hall of Famer, Ted DiBiase, whom Grimes encountered at a jewelry store. After serving as LA Knight's butler, Grimes eventually defeated him to win the Million Dollar Championship, previously reintroduced by DiBiase.

In 2022, Grimes won the NXT North American Championship, defeating Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, and Grayson Waller in a Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match. After two successful title defenses, with one over Sikoa in a singles match, Grimes dropped the title to Hayes after 63 days.

During the 2023 Draft, Grimes moved to the SmackDown brand, where he defeated Baron Corbin in six seconds in his debut match. However, he was largely used as an enhancement talent on the main roster.

Having previously found success in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, the 30-year-could possibly return to the company. However, he hasn't confirmed his next move.