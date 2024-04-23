Dominik Mysterio, Ricochet, and many other stars react to 30-year-old's heartbreaking WWE release 

In an emotional video earlier today, Cameron Grimes revealed that he had been released by WWE.

Grimes (AKA Trevor Lee) had become a popular star during his time on NXT and appearances on SmackDown. Many members of the WWE locker room have since reacted to this heartbreaking update.

Grimes broke down in tears as he revealed that he had been released from WWE via a recent phone call. The news has led to an outpour from the locker room where he has spent the last five years.

The likes of Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, McKenzie Mitchell, Odessey Jones, and Ricochet have sent comments to the former star, while Dominik Mysterio, Gulak, Tiffany Stratton, Ivar, Roxanne Perez, Cruz Del Toro, and many others have liked the post.

Cameron Grimes was expected to become a major star on the main roster, especially with the upcoming Draft. The former Million Dollar Champion had already proven himself in NXT and competed in several matches on SmackDown, showcasing that he could stand with the best of the best on the brand.

Several WWE Superstars have been released over the past week

Cameron Grimes isn't the only star to be released by the Stamford-based company this week. While SmackDown was still on the air last Friday, it was shockingly revealed that the promotion had released many top stars like Xia Li, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga), and Xyon Quinn.

It was later revealed that Von Wagner had also been released from the company at the same time, but this only became public news yesterday.

Grimes noted in his video that he had only just spoken to WWE, which means that the releases are seemingly ongoing since April is usually the time when the company makes budget cuts. Despite WrestleMania 40 being the most successful event in the history of the promotion, it seems like we might not get to see some stars in the new Paul "Triple H" Levesque Era.

