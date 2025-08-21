"This has to stop" - The Young Bucks finally lash out after being disrespected continuously

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently reacted to being disrespected by AEW. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been getting mocked by the promotion ever since they lost their EVP titles.At All In: Texas, The Young Bucks put their EVP positions on the line in a tag team match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson ended up losing the bout and failed to keep their positions despite a great performance. Since they are no longer the company's EVPs, the Bucks are not being respected by the promotion.For the past few weeks, AEW has been giving the Bucks &quot;jobber&quot; entrances, random names, and cartoonish entrance GFX. The Jacksonville-based promotion recently announced that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will take on The Paragon in a tag team bout on Collision this Saturday, while giving a funny, sub-par graphic to Matt and Nick.The Bucks noticed the disrespectful graphic for their Collision match announcement on X. Matt and Nick Jackson are finally fed up with the disrespect, as they asked for this mockery to be stopped.&quot;This has to stop,&quot; the Bucks wrote.The Young Bucks on their family members' reaction to their AEW charactersMatthew Jackson of The Young Bucks recently disclosed how his family members are embarrassed to see him and Nicholas playing their current characters on TV.In an interview with Undisputed, Matt also revealed that the Bucks' current on-screen character was their own idea.“My mother-in-law and kids, specifically, when they tell me how embarrassed they are for me, I can’t help but laugh when I tell them that this was our idea. We’re born to play these types of roles. Many wrestlers in the business prefer not to take on these types of stories, which immediately makes us more interested in doing them,&quot; Matt said.Only time will tell what's next for the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.