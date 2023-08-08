"This is the way" - Twitter erupts as WWE legend wants dream retirement match with Edge

Adam Copeland (Edge, to fans of the WWE) has nothing left to prove. The Rated-R Superstar is one of the few charismatic stars who has had not one, but two great runs in the ring.

As his contract with the WWE is reportedly nearing its end, fans and wrestling personalities are talking and speculating who his final opponent should be, and what kind of match he should be involved in.

A WWE Hardcore Legend and Hall of Famer, who has competed in multiple promotions, Bully Ray pieced himself and his tag team into a dream match.

"Standing alongside Christian against The Hardys and The Dudleys. Book it."

And the inevitable happened, the Twitterverse came up with some interesting responses in the reply section.

One of them, of course, wanted a throwback to Edge's most memorable stipulation, the TLC match.

David (CEO/Cx3 Ent.) @cx3djc13 @bullyray5150 Back for the original TLC. Damn I wanna see it happen now as everyone retires afters

One more user also had the same thing in mind, but in lesser words:

One person wanted to surprise the entire wrestling fraternity.

MAZ Gaming @mazgaminguk @bullyray5150 Imagine this as a surprise match at AEW All in at Wembley in front of 85,000 people

Another person's fantasy had a slight promotional issue.

Official_Wolffman @OWolffman @bullyray5150 I say his best friend @Christian4Peeps but he’s at AEW

One more tweet was a decisive one.

Edge, Bully, and the three TLC Matches that they have smashed through

The Rated-R Superstar was an integral part of the wrestling scene in the late nineties and early 2000s, a time when programming was very different than it is today.

Edge and Bully Ray share several aspects of their career in common. While Edge and Christian were integral parts of the roster in the nineties and 2000s, Bully Ray was one-half - and sometimes two-thirds of the Dudley Boys. But with Edge's former tag-team partner, Christian, now in the AEW, setting up such a match would take some doing.

All these names captured the audience's attention with their high-flying technique and their visceral and ultra-violent matches that formed the pillars of a company looking to become a global phenomenon.

If Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boyz looks like a dream match, the WWE has already achieved this dream thrice.

Fans have had the opportunity to see this dream team multiple times, including at Wrestlemania 16 (2000), Summerslam 2000, and Wrestlemania 17 (2001).

The WrestleMania 16 match had some added story to it - it took place right around the time of a Christian and Edge split rumors. Fans were looking to see if the reality of those rumors would come crashing into the ring. The match also involved Lita for the Hardy Boyz, Rhyno for Christian, and Spike Dudley for the Dudleys.

What do you think about this potential match-up? Do you think the respective franchises should work together to get Edge and Christian together? Share your thoughts in the comments section.