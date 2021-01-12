"This whole thing was visualized by us over one year ago" - Don Callis on the Bullet Club reunion in AEW

At the end of the night, AEW Dynamite's New Year's Smash got a little "too sweet" for some as five former members of the New Japan Pro Wrestling faction, Bullet Club reformed in the ring to close the show.

It's no surprise that it's yet another thing that "The Invisible Hand" Don Callis is taking credit for.

The IMPACT Wrestling Executive was a recent guest on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer. They discussed various topics related to what wrestling fans have seen on AEW Dynamite and IMPACT Wrestling over the last month or so.

When the subject of how last week's Bullet Club reunion came together, Callis revealed that it had been in the works with Kenny Omega for a while.

"Kenny and I don't come up with plans day-to-day. This whole thing that happened was visualized by us over one year ago, over the Christmas holiday in 2019. It played out exactly as we had envisioned and discussed it. While it was a huge surprise for people in the industry, for us it was just the culmination of things we've been talking about for some time. Things are not over yet."

What is next for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis?

It's encouraging that Callis went on record to say that things aren't over yet, as if to say he and Omega have more coming in 2021 to shock the wrestling world and keep the excitement level up.

Fans of both AEW and IMPACT are hopeful that New Japan Pro Wrestling decides to work together with the two North American companies. It would allow a full-blown Bullet Club crossover with the current members of the group right now.

Karl Anderson name-dropped tama Tonga on today's episode of Being The Elite. Anderson said that the "betrayal is real," poking fun of Tonga's tweet that was posted following the conclusion of last week's AEW Dynamite.

Advertisement

Will these three companies work together in 2021? Only time will tell, but you can be sure if it does happen, wrestling fans all over the world will collectively lose their minds.

What do you think is the next step in the ongoing storyline with the former members of Bullet Club? Do you want to see New Japan get involved with AEW and IMPACT? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of the interview.