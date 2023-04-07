"This will destroy Triple H" - Twitter erupts over the possibility of former WWE name signing for AEW

Both Triple H-led WWE and Tony Khan-led AEW have been embroiled in a fascinating battle over the supremacy of the North American wrestling scene. The latter could take a significant step towards bolstering his roster if Kota Ibushi signs for his company, according to fans.

Kota Ibushi is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and one of the biggest free agents in wrestling at the moment. He became one on February 1, 2023, when the Japanese star's contract with NJPW expired.

He was a part of WWE briefly when he wrestled in the cruiserweight division and NXT. Some of his more memorable matches in the Stamford-based company came against Bobby Roode and Cedric Alexander. Additionally, he also faced current AEW star Buddy Matthews on NXT.

Considering his talent and star power, Kota Ibushi will be a fantastic acquisition for either Triple H or Tony Khan. Considering Ibushi's ties with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, owing to their time in NJPW in the past, many fans believe AEW could be the favorites to secure his signature.

Kota Ibushi spoke about his future in AEW, WWE, or Japan

Kota Ibushi has been a professional wrestler for nearly 20 years now. During his career, he has wrestled for some of the biggest promotions in the world, like WWE and NJPW. He is yet to wrestle in AEW.

In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi commented on his future. He stated that he doesn't want to go out normally but wants to go out seriously.

He then revealed that he feels he is more suited to AEW than Japan. He alluded to having many friends in Tony Khan's company.

“I don't want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously. I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners,” Kota Ibushi said.

Kota Ibushi was a part of the inaugural All In pay-per-view's main event when The Golden Elite (Kota Ibushi, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) defeated Bandido, Rey Fenix, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Tony Khan recently announced that AEW will host All In at the Wembley Stadium later in 2023, and fans will be delighted if Kota Ibushi wrestles at the show.

