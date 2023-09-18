"This is will hurt me more than you know" - Saraya (fka Paige) sends a message to former WWE champion

The AEW women's world champion, Saraya (fka paige), who is set to defend her title this Wednesday on Dynamite Grandslam, has a message for her challenger, who is also a former champion in WWE.

Saraya is currently at the top of the AEW women's division, as she happens to be the women's world champion. She won the title in her home country, in front of her family and friends at the All In event inside Wembley Stadium last month, overcoming three other women in a four-way match.

Meanwhile, the champion is slated for her first major title defense this Wednesday on the AEW Dynamite Grandslam. She will put the title on the line against her friend and faction member, Toni Storm. Storm won the Grandslam four-way match against Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Nyla Rose to earn the title opportunity.

This match will bring more cracks to an already estranged friendship between the AEW women's champion and the former WWE NXT UK women's champion. Meanwhile, the champion has a message for the challenger prior to their title match, as she took to the "X" social media platform to apologize in advance for what she is going to do to Storm at Grandslam:

"Sorry Toni, this is will hurt me more than you know… but it’s for your own good and well being…," Saraya tweeted.

Toni Storm says Saraya (fka Paige) and Ruby Soho had a bad influence on her

Toni Storm absolutely rejuvenated her career by being a great heel and is possibly doing the best work of her career. Furthermore, she gave credit to her "The Outcasts" stablemates, Saraya and Ruby Soho, during an interview with Daily Star:

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that Saraya and Ruby have been a big part of that, you know, they created this monster. Those are two bad women and they’ve had hell of a bad influence on me so, yeah. It’s crazy what I’ve turned into and it’s only going to get crazier and crazier.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Meanwhile, Toni Storm eyes her third AEW women's world title victory on AEW Dynamite Grandslam this Wednesday against her friend and former partner, and it would be interesting to see if she manages to capture the Gold once again.