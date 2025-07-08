''This woman wants me gone'' - Female AEW star believes her match against Mercedes Mone won’t be great

Toni Storm won the AEW Women’s World Championship for the fourth time in her career at Grand Slam: Australia this past February. She has been champion for almost 150 days and is now set to defend the championship against Mercedes Mone at All In Texas on July 12. The CEO won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Jamie Hayter in the final at AEW Double or Nothing, to earn the title shot.

The general public sentiment regarding the match is highly anticipatory and positive. Fans are expecting exceptional performances from the two stars, and the match has the potential to be the best bout of the night. Some people are even saying that it will be the greatest women’s match of all time. However, defending champion Toni Storm doesn’t seem to feel the same way about the matchup.

Recently, in an interview with the New York Post Sports, Toni Storm was asked about her upcoming bout against Mercedes Mone. The Timeless Superstar said she doesn’t feel that it will be the greatest women’s match of all time.

In fact, she thinks it won’t be a great match in the first place. However, she does feel that it will be a very violent and gruesome fight.

“I don’t; I don’t think it’ll be the greatest women’s match ever. Actually, I think it’ll be nothing. Uh, no. I really don’t. I really don’t think it’ll be a great match. I think it’ll be a very violent fight. We’re not there to put on a great show. This is a fight. I’m fighting for my life out there," she said.

The AEW star believes that Mone wants her gone, adding that her upcoming match may lead to her ''complete demise.''

"As I said, this could be my complete demise. This could be the end of me. She [Mercedes Mone] wants to put me out. This woman wants me gone. And I know that because she keeps attacking me, blindsiding me. So this will be anything but great, and everything [will be] horrible [and] violent—all the more reason to watch." [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the full video here:

It seems like Toni Storm was still in her dramatic “Timeless” Hollywood golden age character while doing this interview. Therefore, she deliberately underplayed the cards regarding the match. It will be interesting to see if Storm retains her gold in Texas.

Mercedes Mone can make history at AEW All In 2025

As of right now, Mercedes Mone holds five championships across several promotions. These are the AEW TBS Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, the EWA Women’s Championship, the CMLL World Women’s Title, and a belt representing her win in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

If The CEO dethrones The Timeless Superstar at AEW All In 2025, she will become the first woman to hold six major titles simultaneously.

Hence, it will be really interesting to see who comes out on top in Texas, as the stakes are at an all-time high.

