  • AEW
  "This could work if done right" - Fans react after AEW star seemingly hints at heel turn after Collision

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 27, 2025 15:08 GMT
AEW logo
This star is a former tag team champion (Source: AEW's X account and WWE.com)

An AEW star seemingly hinted that he was about to turn heel on Collision this week. Fans have now reacted to his actions.

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were one of the most popular tag teams in AEW. However, their tag team partnership ended earlier this year after tensions grew between them. Max Caster has since been on a singles run, but he hasn't found the same success with his open challenges.

This week on AEW Collision, Max Caster issued another open challenge that was answered by Anthony Bowens. Bowens started off the match with a flurry of strikes against his former tag team partner. He dominated much of the match and picked up the win within minutes. After the match, Bowens continued to assault Caster when Billy Gunn stepped in and pulled Bowens off Caster. The Pride of Professional Wrestling was visibly disappointed in Billy Gunn as he walked away.

Following this match, AEW cameras caught up with Anthony Bowens, who expressed his disappointment over the fans cheering for Max Caster over him. His promo almost sounded like he was on the verge of turning heel.

"I don't want to, but I suppose I have to, or I suppose I should. I really don't know what happened out there. But I lost it. I just completely lost it. So confused. I'm the Pride of Professional Wrestling. I give up my free time. I give up my life to represent you, all of you and you cheer Max. You cheered Max and booed me. And Billy, starting to get some flashbacks. I don't know how to feel. I need some time to thing. So, I would really appreciate it if you left me alone. Please just give me some space."
Since then, several fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on Bowens' possible heel turn.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (Credit: Fan reactions on X)
Screengrab of fan reactions (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

AEW star Anthony Bowens prevented Max Caster from getting fired in the past

This week wasn't the first time that Anthony Bowens answered Max Caster's open challenge. He did so at AEW Dynasty 2025, too, and squashed his former tag team partner then.

During the post-show media scrum, Anthony Bowens revealed that he saved Max Caster from fines and even getting fired several times in the past.

"I think the truth is he wouldn't have the opportunity to be doing the things he's doing now without me, considering how many times I saved him from fines, how many times I saved his job because he couldn't keep his mouth shut with his s****y raps every week," Bowens said.
It will be interesting to see what's next in this feud between Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

