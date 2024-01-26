"This isn't over yet" - AEW star Toni Storm threatens former WWE star

Toni Storm is the top star of AEW's women's division, and she has delivered a threat to a former WWE talent.

Storm, who is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, sent a message to newly arrived star Deonna Purrazzo. In a backstage segment with Luther and Mariah May posted on X, The Timeless One promised Purrazzo that their rivalry has only just begun.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Storm sat face to face with The Virtuosa in an interview with Renee Paquette. The two stars sounded off against one another in the segment, alluding to their shared history from before Purrazzo's arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The interview, however, ended in a melee, with the former ROH Women's World Champion nearly putting Storm in the Venus De Milo, until the latter was rescued by Mariah May. Purrazzo ended the segment holding up the championship belt.

In a backstage interview from after the events from the show, the former World of Stardom Champion declared that her conflict with Purrazzo has not yet been resolved.

"And as for you [Deonna] Purrazzo - oh, this is just the beginning. We are just scratching the surface. This isn't over yet. Or we're perhaps somewhere in the middle." (1:04 - 1:15)

Storm, who is a former member of the Outcasts, retained her world title against Riho at the 2023 pay-per-view World's End, and is entering 2024 with a lot of momentum. Whether Purrazzo will be able to wrestle the championship away from Storm remains to be seen.

"I didn't come to AEW for friendship", claims former WWE Superstar

A former WWE Superstar declared recently that she did not come to AEW to make friends.

Deonna Purrazzo made her debut in Tony Khan's promotion on the first Dynamite of 2024. Since then, she has picked up victories over Red Velvet on the January 13 epsode of Collision and Anna Jay four days later on Dynamite. The former TNA Knockouts Champion has had her sights set on the AEW Women's World Championship held by Toni Storm.

Purrazzo recently shared a backstage interview on X, in which she addressed her past relationship with the Timeless One, and declared her intention to face Storm for her title. In the caption of the tweet, Purrazzo claimed that she did not become All Elite to make friends, while also wishing to take on the best version of Toni Storm.

“I didn’t come to @AEW for friendship. I came to become the AEW Women’s World Champion. I want to face the best version of Toni Storm to do that. Not this delusional sham of Toni Storm. It’s time to find her,” - Purrazzo tweeted.

Check out Purrazzo's tweet here:

Purrazzo raised the same points in her sit-down interview with Toni Storm on the January 24 episode of Dynamite. Their confrontation ended with Purrazzo gaining the upper hand and holding aloft Storm's Women's World Championship. A title bout between the two seems to be imminent.

