"Those are moments I’ll never forget" - Kenny Omega recalls relationship with SmackDown Superstar amid WWE rumors

Kenny Omega, a prominent figure in AEW and professional wrestling, is reportedly facing rumors of a potential departure from the organization and there are indications that he is considering a potential move to WWE.

Kenny Omega recently expressed his deep affection for his longtime friend and fellow wrestler from WWE Sami Zayn, discussing their shared experiences in Japan and his admiration for Zayn's talents and character.

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Omega opened up about his relationship with Sami Zayn and how much he values their friendship.

The Cleaner said one of his greatest experiences in wrestling was when he and Zayn shared a dormitory in Japan:

"I love him (Sami Zayn) like a brother… My greatest dormitory experience and possibly one of my greatest experiences ever just in wrestling was being able to kind of dorm with him in Japan and it was hanging out during the days, doing the matches at the nights and then just kind of sitting and chilling and watching old 80s, 90s action movies. Those are moments I’ll never forget," Omega said [H/T - Post Wrestling]

AEW star Kenny Omega recently expressed his pride in Sami Zayn's success in WWE and how much he values their friendship.

The former AEW World Champion praised Sami Zayn's talent and charitable efforts during the same interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions.

"I’m just so proud that I’ve been able to have incredible matches with him, done some incredible work, proud that I can call him a friend, proud that he’s doing so well and finally showing everyone just how good he really is. Again, sweet human being. It’s the entire purpose of this shirt was for incredible reasons so, Sami for Syria in case you guys don’t know, wonderful cause. Sami’s doing some great things though and yeah, there’s many ways to be a help and donate to a great cause,"Omega said [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Omega's admiration for Zayn's accomplishments and character reflects the bond they share as friends and colleagues in the wrestling industry.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega face Sami Zayn in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

