"Those tweets by Tony Khan will have aged so poorly" - Twitter erupts as AEW allegedly loses a 36-year-old top star to WWE

A top free agent is reportedly heading to WWE, which has led to some hilarious comments from the fans as many believed the latter would ink a deal with Tony Khan's AEW.

The star in question is none other than Kazuchika Okada, who is one of the greatest stars ever to step foot in the squared circle. Okada has made a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling and is also a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, it was recently announced that he is set to leave NJPW at the end of January and will be a free agent.

On Twitter, it was reported that The Rainmaker could be WWE-bound after he finishes up with NJPW.

Mark Henry comments on whether AEW or WWE will sign Kazuchika Okada

AEW veteran Mark Henry believes that a war between WWE and AEW will kick off as soon as Kazichuka Okada hits free agency.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that he wants to see a bidding war for Kazuchika Okada.

"If you have the money to spend, you should try to get that guy. He is an unbelievable talent and you could put him with anybody, and they're gonna be better right away. You put him with your greatest guys, and now you have the means to put [together] a main event, for every pay-per-view."

Henry continued:

"It's going to come down to 'Hey, this is what I'm worth.' So, in America, you don't get the 15,000-dollar sponsorship handshakes." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see what exciting matchups the company has in store for The Rainmaker.

