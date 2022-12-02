"Thought we became best friends" - AEW star was hurt when Sting forgot his identity after initial meeting

WWE Hall of Famer, The Icon Sting was one of the earliest signees of AEW. He has been a part of the promotion since he made his debut in 2020. He has been smart enough to stay away from controversies, but it seems like he hurt an AEW star as he did not remember the star. The star was former ROH World Tag Team Champion, Colt Cabana.

The two-time ROH Tag Team Champion has been involved in his fair share of controversies. They were mainly with the self-proclaimed Best in the World, CM Punk. The two wrestlers were best friends who turned into bitter rivals. Cabana was also indirectly one of the reasons for the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident.

During an interview with the Pro Wrestling Tees podcast, Colt Cabana shared the incident when he met Sting. He had met The Icon at the airport and both had a conversation for over an hour.

"Me and Sting had an hour-and-a-half conversation at an airport on a layover together, I thought we became best friends," Colt Cabana said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Cabana continued on mentioning that he tried to have a conversation with Sting after he had signed with AEW but sadly the 63-year-old wrestler was unable to recall who the wrestler was.

"He signed with AEW, I was like, ‘Hey, remember me?’ ‘Uhh.’ ‘I was in the airport, we talked for like two hours.’ ‘Was it about God?’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry,’ then I just walked away. ‘No, hi, I’m Colt.’ To me, it’s like, ‘how could you not remember that?’ Then, of course, I put myself in his shoes and I get it. It was only a couple of months.” [H/T Fightful.com]

Colt Cabana recalls being annoyed by the same question he asked Sting

During the same podcast, Cabana discussed how he isn't fond of people opening up a conversation with the question "do you remember me?". He said that if someone wants to talk with him, they can just mention what they want to talk about rather than testing his memory power.

“Usually I’m like, ‘Ah…’ and the worst is like, ‘Where do you know me from?’ ‘Ah f***, man, stop being an a******. What do you want from me?’ It makes sense because you probably think the same thing of, those moments are so special, I remember people that I’ve met and I’ve probably done that too." [H/T Fightful.com]

The former ROH Tag Team Champion felt bad for asking Sting the same question he hated to be asked.

The former ROH World Tag Team Champion made his return to AEW television about a month ago as the surprise opponent to wrestle Chris Jericho. The wrestler has not been seen on the program since.

