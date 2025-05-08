"Thought bro was retired," "Isn't he like 60?" - Fans left deeply disappointed after WWE legend makes AEW debut

AEW had hyped its fanbase about the debut of a WWE legend this week. However, the fans were disappointed after he emerged and was involved in a lackluster match.
The legend in question is Rhino. During the May 7 edition of Dynamite, Nick Wayne was scheduled to defend his Ring of Honor Television Championship against Rhino. The hometown favorite arrived in AEW to a thunderous ovation from the audience of Detroit, Michigan.
The match began well, but ultimately lost pace and did not captivate the fans as many had expected. In the end, Rhino lost to Nick Wayne in a relatively short time and did not look very impressive to many.
Moreover, the fans did not keep quiet on social media upon seeing the debut of the former WWE Tag Team Champion in All Elite Wrestling; they exploded with the most negative reactions.
"Thought bro was retired," a fan commented.
"Looool isn't he like 60?" another fan tweeted.
"Does anyone care about Rhino in 2025?" a user commented.
"Wow, this is not really that big.." another user tweeted.
"Aaaaaand he's gone," a fan tweeted.
Despite the overwhelming negative reaction, Rhino is still credited as a renowned legend of the business. With his first AEW appearance in the books, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will use him again.