Three-time WWE champion sends a bold message ahead of AEW in-ring return

A former WWE star is slated for his in-ring return in AEW, and he sent out a message ahead of the same. The veteran is set for a multi-man match this Saturday.

The three-time WWE Champion, MVP has a message before he returns to in-ring action in AEW. Before his move to All Elite Wrestling last year, MVP was known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion, where he became a two-time US Champion and also won the Tag Team Championship once.

While MVP has taken up a managerial role in The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, he also wrestled in a trios match on an episode of Dynamite in January, teaming with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Meanwhile, MVP will make his All Elite in-ring return this Saturday at All Out, as he will team with Bobby and Shelton to take on the trio of Ricochet and Gates of Agony.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite: September to Remember, MVP also took out Ricochet during a brawl. The former United States Champion sent out a bold message to Ricochet ahead of his AEW in-ring return after over 8 months through Threads:

"I had to remind you I've been about "that life". I never STOPPED being a wrestler. I just added "vocal representative" to the repertoire. Big UNK gon' see you Saturday lil neph. You know what we do," MVP wrote.
Former WWE star on his retirement plans in AEW

The former WWE star, MVP, recently revealed that he has discussed his retirement plans with Tony Khan. Speaking with Yahoo Sports, MVP said he would like to have a retirement storyline with a young wrestler in AEW:

"I told him that I’m not retired yet, but at some point I would like to have a feud with someone that I can have the good old-fashioned ‘if I lose, I’ll retire’ angle, so I can go out on my back and give some young, deserving and willing talent the opportunity to say, ‘I retired MVP,’" he said.

Only time will tell when MVP will finally hang up his boots as he buckles up for an AEW in-ring return at All Out this Saturday.

