"Who is really the best?" - Three-time WWE Tag Team Champions demand a rematch against The Young Bucks

Former WWE and AEW Tag Team Champions FTR have made it abundantly clear that they want a rematch with long-time rivals, The Young Bucks.

The two teams briefly interacted during the tag team battle royale match on the February 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite. This led to the crowd giving all four men a huge round of applause despite not doing anything of note.

The crowd response prompted Dax Harwood of FTR to take to his Twitter page asking The Bucks to put egos aside and give the fans what they really want: a rematch.

FTR and The Young Bucks had one of the best matches of the "Pandemic era" of AEW when they fought over the AEW Tag Team Championships at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2020.

FTR vs The Young Bucks Pt. 2

A Full Arena.

The two teams had both claimed to be the best tag team in the world and finally met in a match for the Championships. In the end, the Jackson brothers picked up the victory.

Will The Young Bucks or FTR get a shot at Revolution for AEW Tag Team Championships?

This week's Dynamite featured a battle royale to determine the first of two number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships. The titles are currently held by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the Jurassic Express.

The match was won by Kyle O'Reilly of reDRagon, meaning that he and partner Bobby Fish will advance to the triple-threat title match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th.

With one more spot in the match up for grabs, both FTR and The Bucks have another opportunity next week on the March 2nd edition of Dynamite in the Casino tag team battle royale.

The rules for that match work a little differently as instead of teams all starting in the ring simultaneously, teams will enter in staggered intervals, similar to how a Royal Rumble match plays out.

Do you think The Young Bucks or FTR will win next week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

