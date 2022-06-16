Thunder Rosa shoots down controversial reports with new post

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa shared a photo with Marina Shafir on social media, which dismissed recent reports of animosity between the two.

It all started when former Ring of Honor talent Erick Stevens accused Rosa of "sandbagging" Shafir during their title match. The Problem and Dr. Britt Baker liked his tweets, creating a notion that La Mera Mera might have backstage heat.

However, all the dust from the reports settled as Rosa and Shafir had a heartfelt moment together. La Mera Mera and The Problem shared bread, indicating they're now on good terms.

"Today day we take responsibility and work on being better. Because at the end of the day we break bread. Two mothers navigating a world in where we both never ending learners. @MarinaShafir," Rosa tweeted.

Check out the post below:

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 Today day we take responsibility and work on being better. Because at the end of the day we break bread. Two mothers navigating a world in where we both never ending learners. @MarinaShafir Today day we take responsibility and work on being better. Because at the end of the day we break bread. Two mothers navigating a world in where we both never ending learners. @MarinaShafir https://t.co/OyViMgqJgr

Rosa successfully defended her women's title last week on Dynamite but was attacked by Shafir after the match. Toni Storm emerged to fend off The Problem and teased a new feud.

Thunder Rosa will face Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Title

On this week's Dynamite, Toni Storm faced off against former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. The former won after countering Baker's lockjaw into Storm Zero.

After the match, Thunder Rosa emerged from the ramp and pointed her finger at the Australian, potentially teasing a title match. Moments later, AEW confirmed that Rosa and Storm would clash at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view for the Women's Championship.

This will be Rosa's fourth title defense after defeating Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb, and Marina Shafir. Meanwhile, this will be the first title match of Storm's AEW career. It will be interesting to see who will emerge between the two this June 26 in Chicago.

