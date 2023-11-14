Thunder Rosa gets called out by AEW star - "You could just ask coward"

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was recently called out by a 35-year-old AEW star for her actions. The star in question is Ring Of Honor's Athena.

La Mera Mera made a recent appearance at the Republic of Lucha event, where she interfered in a match involving Black Swan and Billie Starkz. A video of the incident made it to social media that showed Rosa and Starkz throwing punches at each other on the ringside and Black Swan diving into them. The post also claimed that the 37-year-old made her intentions to face Billie Starkz clear through her interference.

ROH Women's World Champion Athena took notice of this and called out Thunder Rosa by replying to the Twitter (X) post. The War Goddess said she knew what the former AEW Women's World Champion intended to do by getting physical with Starkz, who is Athena's protege in M.I.T. (Minions In Training).

The former WWE Superstar took to social media to say that she could have directly asked her for a shot at the ROH title if that was what she wanted.

"@thunderrosa22 @ringofhonor I know what you are trying to do.... you could just ask coward...." - Athena wrote.

Athena makes a bold statement, teases AEW main roster appearance

Athena won the ROH Women's Championship in December 2022 and is set to complete a year as the champion next month.

During the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Athena said she wanted to win more gold in All Elite Wrestling and took shots at AEW World Champion Hikaru Shida and TBS Champion Kris Statlander, saying she would love to kick them in the face.

“Right now, I’m the forever Ring of Honor Champion. It’s my show, my title, my family with Lexi and Billie [Billie Starkz]. My next goal is to get some more gold around my waist, maybe make an appearance on AEW, seeing if I can get under the skin of some of the champions over there and see if they’ll issue that challenge. They’re all cowards. I love Kris Statlander. I would love even more to kick her in the face. That would be beautiful. Hikaru Shida. I wrestled Shida a long time ago in SHIMMER, and I thoroughly enjoyed that match. I would love the opportunity to kick her in the face again. That would be beautiful,” Athena said. (H/T BodySlam.net )

