Thunder Rosa hopes former WWE star wins his first title in AEW at Forbidden Door  

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door has several stars set to face each other, including a 4-way match involving longtime rivals Pac and Malakai Black. AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently revealed an interesting insight ahead of the upcoming match.

The Inaugural All-Atlantic title tournament will culminate at the pay-per-view this Sunday, with Miro, Clark Connors, Malakai Black, and Pac facing off in a 4-way match. While everyone involved seems to be more or less equally driven to win, La Mera Mera believes that this is a great opportunity to advance a particular storyline.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Thunder Rosa shared her take on who may win the All-Atlantic title match at Forbidden Door. The AEW Women's Champion agreed with Bill Apter and named Pac as the most likely candidate.

"I was just about to say Pac. I hope he wins... Those three guys [Pac, Penta and Rey Fenix] you know, they have been through hell and now Pac has an opportunity to like, really take revenge with Malakai, so I really hope that happens." (19:56 - 20:16)

You can check out the full interview here:

While a win for Pac would offer him solace in revenge, Miro and Clark Connors won't let up easily either. It remains to be seen who emerges victorious after the dust settles.

Thunder Rosa believes that Hangman Adam Page should win at Forbidden Door

Running through the stacked card for the upcoming pay-per-view, Thunder Rosa also named former AEW World Champion Hangman Page as a personal favorite for the IWGP title match.

Hangman Adam Page is scheduled to have his own 4-way match against Kazuchika Okada, Jay White and Adam Cole. Speaking with Sportskeeda, Rosa stated that she is rooting for the Anxious Millennial Cowboy.

The upcoming match provides a rare opportunity for an All Elite star to win the IWGP title while still signed to AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether an NJPW star will retain the title, or whether Hangman or Cole will walk away with the belt.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

