NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa is set to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship this Saturday at AEW All Out. It's expected to be one of the best matches of the week, let alone the card, and could lead to the crowning of a double champion.

Thunder Rosa will make her debut for All Elite Wrestling later on tonight, and those that haven't seen her in action are certainly in for a surprise. As exciting as that is, her opponent is also a pretty impressive one, being a former performer and trainer for WWE.

Serena Deeb to take on Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite

On AEW Dynamite, Rosa will face off against Serena Deeb, who returned to WWE a few years ago to perform at the Mae Young Classic.

Following that, Deeb became a trainer for the WWE Performance Center. Sadly, she was released during Black Wednesday back in May. Tonight, though, Deeb is back on prime time and facing off against one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

TONIGHT #AEWDynamite is LIVE this Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama!

*Just Signed* @NWA Women’s World Champion @thunderrosa22 Thunder Rosa will face @SerenaDeeb



Don't miss a minute of the action tonight! We are on the Road to #AEWAllOut LIVE on Pay Per View this Sat, 9/5 at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/McijEQkLTR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 2, 2020

Though Rosa will take on Shida a AEW All Out, could Serena Deeb throw her off her game tonight? Tune into AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight to find out.