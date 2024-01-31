Thunder Rosa has a message for CM Punk’s haters after his heartbreaking RAW promo

CM Punk delivered an emotional promo on WWE Monday Night RAW this week. Though it was heartbreaking, many viewers shared mean reactions to the segment on social media. Punk's former AEW colleague, Thunder Rosa, has now hit back at his haters.

Punk was a part of the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday. During the contest, he injured his right tricep. On the latest edition of RAW, he kicked off the show and addressed his situation. The Second City Saint told his fans that he could be out of action for months and would likely miss this year's WrestleMania.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Thunder Rosa said if Punk's promo didn't make someone empathetic, then the person was surely a "psychopath."

“If that was his plan, to make people feel empathetic for what he’s going through, I think he did an amazing job. Even if you hate CM Punk, there was at one point, you feel some sort of empathy. You had to. If not, you are a psychopath.” [H/T eWrestlingnews.com]

Tommy Dreamer gives his take on CM Punk's RAW promo

On the same edition of Busted Open, former WWE star Tommy Dreamer spoke about Punk's abovementioned segment from RAW. The veteran mentioned that the promo was "real," and he hated that The Second City Saint was forced to be on the sidelines ahead of WrestleMania 40.

“It's the hardest way to say goodbye. It's the hardest way to tell people I can't do what I set out to do, and you know, at times, with tears in his eyes a little bit, he has to go out there and do that (…) I loved the promo because it was real. I hate that it happened to my friend CM Punk and also the performer Punk,” Dreamer said.

The Second City Saint returned to WWE in November 2023 at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He was seemingly set to receive a big push, leading to a high-profile match at WrestleMania. However, Punk's in-ring future remains unclear after he got hurt at Royal Rumble.

