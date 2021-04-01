Thunder Rosa mocks Britt Baker on Twitter for her "biggest match"

It looks like the feud between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker is far from over. Rosa took to Twitter to reveal that their recent Unsanctioned Lights Out Match between her and Baker wasn't the biggest match of her career.

Rosa and Baker wrestled the first-ever women's main event match on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, for which the two women received acclaim from fans and critics alike.

In the tweet, Thunder Rosa revealed that the biggest match of her career was the one in which she won the NWA Women's Championship for the first time.

The former NWA Women's Champion proceeded to mock AEW's Role Model. Rosa said that the greatest moment of Baker's career was a loss where she was left in a pool of her own blood.

"Let me explain to @RealBrittBaker that the biggest match of my career was winning the @nwa World Title and then defending it several times! Your biggest match is you laying on the floor in your own pool of blood in a loss!" said Thunder Rosa.

Let me explain to @RealBrittBaker that the biggest match of my career was winning the @nwa World Title and then defending it several times! Your biggest match is you laying on the floor in your own pool of blood in a loss! #AEW #NWA — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) April 1, 2021

The dig from Rosa was a result of many hailing Baker as the real star of the match. Many in the wrestling business went out of their way to congratulate Britt Baker for her star-making performance.

Will we see another chapter in the Britt Baker-Thunder Rosa feud?

If this tweet is any indication, it looks like Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are far from done with each other. Their rivalry has single-handedly revived AEW's Women's Division, which was struggling to remain relevant.

Rosa and Baker share great in-ring chemistry, and fans can be assured of another memorable outing from them if AEW decides to book another bout between the two soon.

Advertisement

What do you think about the Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker rivalry so far? Do you think they should have another match soon? Sound off in the comments section below.