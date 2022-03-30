"From the moment you came to this company, I knew it” - Thunder Rosa opens up about her heartfelt relationship with WWE legend

Thunder Rosa shocked the wrestling world when she pinned Dr. Britt Baker at the St. Patrick's Day Slam, ending the reign of the D.M.D. Since then, the star has only appeared once, when the AEW Women's Champion was attacked by Nyla Rose.

La Mera Mera has fought hard to get to this point. The star had a grueling climb to the top after making her AEW debut in 2020. The Mexican-born star has a long way to go and will likely begin her first major championship feud this week on Dynamite.

During an appearance on Throwing Down With Renee and Miesha, Thunder Rosa opened up about her support system in the company. The star said that she receives emotional support from WWE legend Dustin Rhodes. The Natural One has helped La Mera Mera keep her head in the game so far.

“I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker,” Thunder revealed. “He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.' I remember that moment." (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

While Dustin Rhodes may not be as active in the ring as he was in WWE, the star seems to be a critical backstage figure for AEW. Rhodes has become an integral part of the locker room, and his relationship with Rosa proves that.

Thunder Rosa wants to be a fighting champion

During the same interview, Thunder Rosa opened up about her aspirations in AEW. The star stated that she'd love to be a fighting champion and defend her title as much as possible.

“I just really hope there’s an opportunity for me to be a fighting champion,” Thunder said. “I would love to travel with the championship. I think there is a huge opportunity for me to bring a different look to the Women’s Championship." - (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

Thunder Rosa has a tall task ahead of her as the AEW Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see her take on new challengers in the quest to be a "fighting champion."

Whom do you want La Mera Mera to face next in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh