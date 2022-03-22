"I was shocked honestly" - Top AEW Champion reacts to Brandi and Cody Rhodes' exit from the promotion

Brandi and Cody Rhodes departed from AEW last month, much to the surprise of the roster and the wrestling world. One such shocked entity is the current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

The power couple left on February 15, 2022, after they couldn't agree upon a new deal. Apart from being a wrestler, Cody was one of the founding Executive Vice Presidents alongside Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson. Brandi, on the other hand, was the Chief Brand Officer.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, Rosa revealed she was sad to learn about the couple's exit. However, she sent them a nice message following the announcement.

“I was shocked, honestly. I really respect Cody and Brandi on a personal level. But you know, people have to do what they have to do, right? I sent them a really nice message and I sent a message to both of them. And I was a little sad they were gone, because Cody was always, like he always received me with his smile and we used to do a community outreach together," Rosa said [H/T Wrestling Inc]

La Mera Mera was involved in several community outreach programs with The Rhodes Couple, especially Brandi. They worked together on Heels, a community that Brandi founded.

Cody Rhodes' name was chanted on RAW this week; Brandi has some exciting plans post-wrestling

Earlier on RAW this week, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles had a segment about WrestleMania 38. The Chicago crowd chanted Cody Rhodes' name as the former approached the ring.

Rumors have been swirling that Cody will be Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare reportedly signed with WWE about 10-14 days ago. With the chants on Monday, the possibility of a Rhodes-Rollins match at 'Mania is increasing each day.

#WWE The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE plans for the winner of the Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 38 to face the unified champion at WrestleMania Backlash. The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE plans for the winner of the Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 38 to face the unified champion at WrestleMania Backlash.#WWE https://t.co/pfvoFV9wpt

Meanwhile, Brandi Rhodes has signed a deal with DIGA Studios to produce her show Shot of Brandi on television as a half-hour series. Premiering in August 2018, the cooking show has compiled 46 episodes. Her guests were AEW wrestlers, personalities, and NBA legend Dominique Wilkins.

