Thunder Rosa reacts to "#PapiKhan's" Mercedes Mone announcement after AEW debut

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa recently shared her reaction to Tony Khan's announcement about Mercedes Mone after her All Elite Wrestling debut at Big Business.

Mercedes Mone made her long-awaited All Elite Wrestling debut last night on the Big Business edition of Dynamite. Her arrival was heavily teased by Tony Khan for Big Business, as it was held in Mercedes' hometown of Boston.

It looks like Mercedes will challenge the current TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart in the near future, as both women had a physical exchange last night on Dynamite. The CEO will surely shake up the All Elite women's division and fill the spot that Jade Cargill left after her jump to WWE.

On X/Twitter, Thunder Rosa reacted to Tony Khan announcing that Mercedes Mone is All Elite:

"#PapiKhan @TonyKhan dice: Es oficial: @MercedesVarnado ES ¡ALL ÉLITE! Bienvenida a @AEW #MercedesVarnado #AEWDynamite en @TBSNetwork #AEWBigBusiness"

Bully Ray comments on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on Mercedes Mone, who made her big debut for All Elite Wrestling at last night's Big Business edition of Dynamite.

The CEO made her presence felt after the main event when she took out Julia Hart and aligned herself with Willow Nightingale. On the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated the following:

"Mercedes hopefully kicked this show off really hot for them, with a strong number in which people stuck around. It's a very smart way to open the show. I mean, people kind of knew that she was debuting tonight. If you did, you got what you wanted right off the bat. Smart move by Tony Khan. He did not keep the fan base waiting. He didn't keep the fan base at home waiting, but most importantly, he didn't keep the people in the arena sitting on their hands and waiting."

The former WWE Tag Team Champion further added:

"Tony Khan started off AEW: Big Business tonight with Detroit Rock City, and he ended it with Rock and Roll All Nite. Coincidentally, Detroit Rock City and Rock and Roll All Nite was Mercedes Mone. You opened, and you closed with the biggest possible star you could have tonight."

Mercedes Mone's arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion allows her to face some fresh talent and have dream matchups with the likes of Britt Baker, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Thunder Rosa, and more. It will be interesting to see who she makes her in-ring debut against in All Elite Wrestling.

