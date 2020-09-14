Thunder Rosa reveals NWA contract status and details of AEW relationship

Thunder Rosa has discussed her recent AEW in-ring debut against Serena Deeb on Dynamite several weeks ago.

During a recent episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, the current NWA World Women's Champion discussed her six-year journey with host, and current AEW wrestler, Chris Jericho. Rosa explained that she's wanted this kind of opportunity to compete on a large platform, such as AEW, for a very long time:

"I'm still getting tagged on Instagram, Twitter, [and] all the stuff, it's been big, and this is what I've been wanting to do for a long time, for people to see the talent that I have and the things that I can bring to any company, because this will be my fifth company. And pretty much, I've worked everywhere except WWE. So, it feels really great." (h/t Wrestling INC)

Thunder Rosa's NWA contract status and relationship with AEW

Continuing to discuss her recent appearances in AEW with Chris Jericho, Thunder Rosa was quick to point out that she is still currently under contract with the NWA.

However, the promotion owned by Billy Corgan has not been running shows during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, talent under contract with the NWA was encouraged by the promotion to take other bookings where they could, Thunder Rosa explained.

The current NWA World Women's Champion revealed that this change in her NWA contract is what paved the way for her appearances with AEW and independent promotions such as Warrior Wrestling:

"I am under contract but our contracts changed, so we're not getting as much money as we used to, now, we are encouraged to get more bookings outside of NWA. It hurt me, but thankfully, I am a pretty smart spender, so I don't spend a lot of money. So, I had a lot of money saved up for any emergencies like this.

"I'm not alone. My husband works, so that helps, and we haven't been hurting for money. And again, the pandemic helped me to really establish things that I wanted to work on, like the custom matches and creating my website. My website, too, like the first month, I think I sold like almost $2,000 on our website. So just the hustle was harder, and now I'm in hustle mode all the time."