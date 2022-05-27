"She is the total opposite of me" - Top AEW female wrestler unravels her thoughts on Britt Baker (Exclusive)

The rivalry between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker has been heated in recent months. Their brutal matches, compelling storytelling, and thunderous crowd ovations have escalated their rivalry into the top echelon of All Elite Wrestling.

Thunder Rosa dethroned Britt Baker in an exquisite steel cage match to clinch the AEW Women's World Championship on March 16. Both wrestlers pushed each other to their limits. Since then, La Mera Mera has taken the title and run with it as Baker works to claw her way back to the top.

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling where she spoke about her rivalry with Dr. Baker. When asked what makes Britt such a perfect opponent for her, she highlighted their opposing dynamics:

"She is the total opposite of me. That's what it is. I am a fighting babyface and I am always fighting for what I believe in. There are so many obstacles against me and she has been here since day one. I came as an outsider. She bullied me for months until we had the Lights Out match and I got the upper hand." (6.56-7.35)

The champion further described the obstacles she overcame to earn the AEW Women's title:

"Little by little, she continued to make more obstacles on my way to get where I wanted to...getting the championship she had. She used everything and anybody to make sure that didn't happen but it fortunately happened on March 16th." (7.38-8.00)

Thunder Rosa claimed that her rivalry with Britt Baker is never going to end

Rosa and Baker faced off several times in some of the most brutal matches in All Elite Wrestling history. Baker's perfect heel antics combined with fans firmly backing Rosa to win have proven to be the best recipe for creating memorable matches.

During her appearance on Under The Ring podcast, Rosa compared their rivalry to the legendary rivalry between Steve Austin and The Rock in the Attitude Era:

"The rivalry that we had, it's real. Now that I took the title from her, it's not something that is going to end. It's like The Rock and Stone Cold [Steve Austin], something similar, or Trish [Stratus] and Lita. Something of that sort. Something that is never going to end." (Read more here)

Thunder Rosa is gearing up to defend her AEW Women's title against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing. Meanwhile, Britt Baker defeated Tony Storm in a highly anticipated match at AEW Dynamite to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament.

AEW PPV Double or Nothing will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 04:30 Hrs (04:30 am IST) onwards on Monday, 30th May 2022. Eurosport channel can also be live streamed on the Discovery+ app.

