Tiffany Stratton's move confirmed to be a nod to a highly-respected AEW star

The worlds of AEW and WWE often overlap in various ways. Fans regularly notice wrestlers borrowing each other's finishing moves, and now SmackDown Superstar Tiffany Stratton has revealed that one of her signature moves is a nod to an AEW star.

Stratton uses the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to put away her opponents. The 24-year-old took out Naomi and Bayley with the move this past Friday on SmackDown after she and Naomi battled in a #1 Contender's match until it ended in a No Contest. Christopher Daniels executes the Best Moonsault Ever. AEW's in-ring performer and Head of Talent Relations has used the move to win numerous titles in various promotions throughout his 31-year career.

The Buff Barbie pays tribute to The Fallen Angel every time she hits her finisher. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet for her latest Insight interview, Stratton was asked if her PME is a nod to Daniels' BME:

"It is, and I feel like I had to add some sort of Tiffy-Twist onto it. So, I mean... I'm pretty, and it's pretty -- the moonsault is pretty -- so, why not call it the Prettiest Moonsault Ever?" Tiffany Stratton said.

AJ Styles recently praised Stratton with a post that went viral due to how he used Daniels's finisher name. This was especially interesting as WWE's Phenomenal One and AEW's Almighty have been friends for years, and have wrestled each other dozens of times.

WWE Backlash France updated lineup; former AEW star to win gold?

WWE will head to the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France for the inaugural Backlash France PLE this Saturday.

There are currently five confirmed matches for Backlash. The card will be finalized on Friday's go-home SmackDown, which is also airing from France for the first time ever.

Backlash will see Jade Cargill receive her first title shot. She and Bianca Belair will challenge The Kabuki Warriors with their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line. Big Money Jade has not held a wrestling title since her historic AEW TBS Championship reign.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Backlash coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up:

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens

Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Women's Champion Bayley defends in a Triple Threat vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends vs. Jey Uso

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs. AJ Styles