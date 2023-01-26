AJ Styles breaks character to praise popular NXT Superstar

AJ Styles might be sidelined with an injury, but he's still on the lookout for the next breakout WWE Superstar.

Tiffany Stratton returned to action on WWE NXT last night and was victorious over Indi Hartwell in the opening contest of the show. While the match was good, it seems everyone online was talking about the finish afterward, including the former WWE Champion.

The Phenomenal One took to social media this morning to comment on Tiffany Stratton's finish last night on WWE NXT against Indi Hartwell, tweeting out the following statement of approval:

"BME!!!"

For those who don't know what BME stands for, it's an acronym for 'Best Moonsault Ever', a move made famous by The Fallen Angel Christopher Daniels during his time in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Styles and Daniels are very good friends, so for The Phenomenal One to offer such high praise to Tiffany Stratton this early in her career should speak volumes.

Zelina Vega agrees with AJ Styles' assessment on Tiffany Stratton

While Tiffany Stratton has yet to comment on AJ Styles' tweet, she did endorse it with a retweet on her timeline this afternoon.

Not only did this move capture the attention of AJ Styles, but SmackDown's Zelina Vega also took notice and responded to AJ's tweet agreeing with him that Christopher Daniels' Best Moonsault Ever is what she thought of as well.

"@AJStylesOrg Exactly what I thought," Zelina Vega said in a tweet.

While most fans believe that it's only a matter of time before Tiffany Stratton is on RAW or SmackDown, Triple H has shown more patience when it comes to calling up talent as opposed to how Vince McMahon did things in the earlier days of NXT.

Perhaps we'll see Stratton make a surprise appearance in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match? We'll find out soon enough.

